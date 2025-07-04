Taliban Hails ‘Courageous’ Russian Decision to Recognise Its Afghanistan Government

Russia formally recognised Taliban rule of Afghanistan on Friday, becoming the first country to bow to the terrorist group since it took control in 2021. Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hailed it as a “courageous” decision.

The BBC reports he met Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, in Kabul where Moscow’s representative officially conveyed his government’s decision to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Muttaqi applauded “a new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement”, and hoped the shift would serve as “an example” to other countries.

The Taliban terrorist organization has sought international recognition since it seized power in August 2021 despite increasing violations of human rights and the strict imposition of Islamic sharia law in the years since.

Only Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates recognised the Taliban during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed Moscow’s move on Telegram: “We believe that the act of official recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will boost the development of productive bilateral co-operation between our countries in several areas.”

Russia saw the potential for “commercial and economic” cooperation in “energy, transportation, agriculture and infrastructure”, and that it would continue to help Kabul to fight against the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking.

AFP reports Moscow has previously taken recent steps to normalise relations with the Taliban authorities, removing them from a list of “terrorist organisations” in April and accepting a Taliban ambassador in Kabul.

In July 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Taliban “allies in the fight against terrorism.”

Senior Taliban figures remain under international sanctions, including by the United Nations.