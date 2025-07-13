A report has found that almost two million students do not speak English as their native language in England as a result of the mass migration agenda imposed upon the country by the Westminster establishment.

Freedom of Information requests from the Daily Mail have revealed that in 2,039 schools in England, English is not the first language for the majority of students.

In total, the report found that 1.8 million students are non-native English speakers, or around one in five pupils in the country.

Zeroing in, at the Kobi Nazrul primary school in the Tower Hamlets borough of London, 92 per cent of students speak Bengali as their native tongue, while none were recorded as speaking English at home as their first language.

Another example highlighted was the Pentland Infant Kirklees school in Dewsbury, where the vast majority of students had an Indian language as their mother tongue, with 36 per cent speaking Gujarati and 45 per cent speaking Panjabi.

The number of students without English as their first language has increased significantly over the past decade, during which successive governments have undertaken record levels of immigration.

According to the report, there are now 700,000 more non-native English speaking students compared to ten years ago.

Responding to the figures, Robert Bates of the Centre of Migration Control said that it is a “great shame that we have reached this point, and it is evidence of successive Governments failing to properly address assimilation issues”.

“Multi-language classrooms are hugely problematic. They inevitably sap the precious time of teachers who are forced to devote additional attention to those with a weaker grasp of the language at the expense of those who only speak English,” he said.

Migration Watch UK chairman Alp Mehmet added: “English is the glue that brings and holds us together as a country and helps new arrivals to blend in.

“If teachers have to focus their attention on children who struggle to speak English because the language spoken at home is different, the time devoted to other pupils is bound to diminish.”

The report comes amid increasing discussion surrounding the demographic makeup of the country, with a report last month from Professor Matt Goodwin warning that if current trends continue, white Britons will become a minority in their own country by 2063.

The artificial change of the population due to mass migration would become even more stark by the end of the century, the report found, predicting that just 22.7 per cent of the UK would be white British by 2100.

The demographic changes are already well underway in many schools across England, with a report last month finding that in a quarter of the 25,000 primary and secondary schools in England, white British students are now a minority in their classrooms.