The mass migration agenda has resulted in white British students becoming a minority in a quarter of schools in England, according to government data.

Data collected from the Department of Education from over 21,500 primary and secondary schools has found that one in four native pupils are already a minority in classrooms in England, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

According to the school census findings, in some 454 schools, white British students accounted for less than 2 per cent of attendees, while in 72 schools, not a single white British pupil was found.

The most pronounced demographic changes were seen in major urban areas, such as Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, and London.

With the exception of Bromley, where 50.3 per cent of students were white British, ethnic minorities were the majority of students in every other borough of London. For example, at the Loxford School in London, just 12 out of the 2,779 students were recorded as white British.

Commenting on the figures, GB News presenter and political commentator Alex Armstrong remarked: “How on earth will thousands of children ever integrate into British society when they haven’t grown up with one white British child in school?

“Multiple governments have failed this country,” he added.

It comes in the wake of a report from Professor Matt Goodwin this week, which predicted that people with two white British parents will become a minority in the UK within less than four decades, declining from 73 per cent currently.

Due to the rapid nature of the demographic change, driven in large part by declining native birth rates and the mass migration agenda imposed on the country by both establishment parties, the report went on to predict that white Britons would only make up 22.7 per cent of the UK by the end of the century.

Professor Goodwin, previously a critic of right-wing populism who converted to its cause and now stands as a prominent supporter of Nigel Farage’s anti-mass migration Reform UK party, went on to predict that one in five people in Britain will be Muslim by 2100.

The mass migration agenda, which began in earnest under the Labour government of Tony Blair and which was vastly accelerated under Conservative PM Boris Johnson, who ushered in record levels of migration following Brexit, has already had massive impacts on social services.

Reports have claimed that National Health Service (NHS) emergency rooms have been giving preferential access to illegal migrants and alleged asylum seekers over British citizens, in part because of the supposed special needs of foreigners, such as a lack of English skills. According to data from the UK Statistics Authority, nearly one million people speak little or no English in England, or around one in 70 people.

White working-class British students have also been suffering in the modern multicultural landscape, with a report finding that working-class white children scored on average a grade and a half lower than their peers in every subject.

Oxford University Professor Peter Edwards previously claimed that the struggles of working-class white students have long been ignored as political leaders and the education establishment overlooked them due to the perception that they have an “inherent advantage or privilege” because of their race.

Last week, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson admitted that white working-class children have been “betrayed” and “left behind in society”. She announced that the government will establish an independent inquiry into ways to improve education outcomes.