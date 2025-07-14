Trump to Be Hosted by King During Unprecedented Second UK Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented second state visit to the U.K. in September when he will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the diplomatic exchange on Sunday, noting Trump will be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, for the trip – which is set to take place from 17 to 19 September.

Trump was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for his first state visit in 2019 during his initial term in office, as Breitbart News reported.

During that visit, there was no procession along The Mall for security reasons and Trump was mostly flown between locations instead of travelling by road.

Traditionally, second-term presidents are not offered a state visit and have instead been invited for tea or lunch with the monarch.

It remains unclear whether Trump will have the opportunity to speak to parliamentarians at Westminster, the BBC notes.

The House of Commons will not be sitting at the time of Trump’s visit as it will be in recess for party conference season – but the House of Lords will be in session.

In February, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer presented Trump with a letter from the King inviting him for the visit at the White House.

As the pair were sitting next to each other in the Oval Office, Trump said it was a “great, great honour”, adding: “And that says at Windsor – that’s really something.”