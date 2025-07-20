A majority of British voters believe that serious crime is “out of control” and that the left-wing Labour Party government is incapable of solving the issue, while many increasingly favour Nigel Farage and Reform UK to confront crime.

A poll of 2,000 British adults conducted by Survation on behalf of Friderichs Advisory Partners found that strong majorities think that key areas of crime have become “out of control”. At the same time, nearly half of the respondents agreed with the statement that Britain is “becoming a lawless country”.

According to the poll, 74 per cent of Britons believe that knife crime is “out of control”, while 70 per cent said the same for theft, 69 per cent for drug-related crimes, 60 per cent for violent crime overall, and 55 per cent for burglary, The Sun reports.

In a worrying sign for the embattled left-wing government of Sir Kier Starmer, a majority of the public (52 per cent) do not have faith in the prime minister to reduce crime. Overall, 57 per cent said they were “not confident” in the Labour Party government’s ability to tackle crime.

When questioned on the reasons for the crime wave in Britain, the top answer given was an increase in migration at 22 per cent. This was followed by “economic inequality” at 20 per cent and “lenient sentencing” at 17 per cent.

The connection seen by the public between mass migration and crime perhaps explains why Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is trusted more than any other political leader in Britain in terms of crime.

The poll found that 27 per cent believe Farage is best placed to ensure law and order, compared to 21 per cent for Prime Minister Starmer and only 14 per cent for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

Similarly, the Reform UK boss was also the most trusted to make the country safer at 29 per cent, followed by Starmer at 20 per cent and Badenoch at 12 per cent.

Additionally, 37 per cent of respondents said that Mr Farage was more likely to deport foreign criminals back to their homelands. Conversely, just 17 per cent listed Starmer as the most likely and 11 per cent for Badenoch.

Commenting on the results of the poll, the founder of Friderichs Advisory Partners, Daniel Friderichs, said: “It is clear there is only one politician in town that the British people trust to restore law and order — and it isn’t Keir Starmer or Kemi Badenoch.”

For his part, Farage said: “This new polling confirms what many of us already knew — Britain has become a lawless country. It lays bare the lack of faith the British people have in Labour to make our streets and communities safe. And it’s not hard to understand the reasons why. Total crime is now 50 per cent higher than it was in the 1990s. Police no longer investigate or attend shoplifting or theft. Violent repeat offenders are released early and two-tier policing has completely eroded trust.”

The Reform leader said that there is a belief that Prime Minister Starmer “goes easy on the criminals” and that successive Conservative Party governments were to blame as well for their cuts to police and their open borders agenda which allowed millions of migrants into the country, for which he said they should “never be forgiven”.

“Reform UK will fix broken Britain and restore law and order in our country. The British people deserve nothing less. This is a topic you’ll be hearing a lot more about from us over the next few days and weeks. Career criminals will be put on notice. This is a national emergency and, after years of complacency by the other parties, it’s clear that lawless Britain needs Reform,” Farage said.