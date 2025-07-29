The Essex County Police and Crime Commissioner has called on the government to shut down the migrant hotel at the heart of the recent Epping protests after an illegal immigrant in the hotel allegedly sexually assaulted a local girl.

Essex PCC Roger Hirst has requested an urgent meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss shutting down the Bell Hotel as accommodation for supposed asylum seekers, arguing that the location was poorly chosen by the Home Office.

“The Bell is not the right place for a hotel for asylum seekers,” Hirst said Monday in comments reported by London’s Evening Standard.

“It’s in the middle of a home counties market town and these are people who have a very different life experience arriving there. There are schools in the vicinity as well. It is not the right place,” the police and crime commissioner continued.

“It’s costing hundreds of thousands of pounds. It’s a lot of police overtime. This is not what we need to be happening on a regular basis in the town. It’s a diversion of resources from what police officers should be doing.”

Demands to shut down the migrant hotel were also made by the local Epping Forest District Council, which passed a motion last week calling on the government to “immediately and permanently close” the hotel for housing migrants.

Protests against the hotel were sparked after Ethiopian Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was accused of sexually assaulting a local 14-year-old girl.

Demonstrations continued in Epping at the Bell Hotel over the weekend, with hundreds of anti-mass migration residents taking to the streets and hundreds of pro-open borders activists staging a counterprotest.

While the protests have so far been largely peaceful, some instances of conflict broke out last week. However, counter to the narrative put forward by so-called far-right agitators riling up the community, a police release showed that all those charged so far with alleged offences are local to Epping or the surrounding towns.

Narratives were similarly busted by demonstrations outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London, which has reportedly been earmarked to soon house illegal migrants.

Rather than simply being comprised of English heritage Britons, the protest was also joined by Chinese, Malaysian, and Sikhs, one of whom was seen holding a sign saying: “Stop calling us far-Right. Protect our women and children.”

According to The Sun, protests against migrant hotels also took place in Altrincham, Bournemouth, Norwich, Leeds, and Portsmouth over the weekend.

Earlier this month, the paper reported that local officials in Portsmouth had covered up the fact that a migrant living at taxpayer expense in a local hotel had been charged with rape for fear of stoking “community tensions”.

The paper went on to report that similar instances of officials keeping alleged rapes by hotel migrants quiet have recently occurred in London and Manchester as well.

The move by officials to keep such stories quiet bears a strong resemblance to the politically correct steps to downplay and cover up the heinous sexual crimes committed against mostly young white girls by mostly Pakistani-heritage men in towns such as Rotherham.

While the three suspects have not been tied to Muslim child rape grooming gangs, a recent report from Dame Louise Casey found that a “significant proportion” of suspects in current grooming cases are believed to have crossed the English Channel illegally, the majority of whom are then placed in the hundreds of migrant hotels across the country as their asylum claims are processed.