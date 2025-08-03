Police have been accused of covering up that two supposed asylum seekers from Afghanistan were charged with allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the West Midlands town of Nuneaton.

According to a report from the Mail on Sunday, Afghan national Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with allegedly raping the 12-year-old girl last month after entering the country illegally on a small boat across the English Channel. Meanwhile, fellow Afghan Mohammad Kabir, 23, was reportedly charged with kidnapping, strangulation, and aiding and abetting the rape of the same girl, who remains in specialist care.

However, according to the report, police told local officials to withhold information from the public about their identities, including that the two men were asylum seekers. The police are said to have warned about the possibility of “inflaming community tensions” should the public be told the truth.

The MoS went on to report that Mulakhil and Kabir were both living in asylum seeker properties managed by the controversial Serco contractor, which runs the £2 billion hotel migrant scheme for the government.

The Warwickshire Police defended not releasing the immigration status of the two men by saying: “Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings.”

However, local councillor leader George Finch, of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, warned that the “cover-up” could stoke local tensions more than the truth itself.

In a letter to the Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Finch demanded the publication of the immigration status of the two suspects and for the government to shut down all asylum accommodations in the county.

“I believe my first duty as Leader of Warwickshire County Council to be the protection of all of my residents, and maintaining social order is a key component of this task. The continued cover-up of the true nature of Ahmad Mulakhil’s immigration status risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire. The same detail has been covered up today concerning Mohammad Kabir,” the Reform councillor wrote.

“I am disgusted that one year on from the social unrest that we saw in parts of the UK in 2024, the Home Office and the Police have clearly not learned any lessons from the handling of similar incidents last year. I strongly believe that the only risk to public order from this case in Warwickshire comes from the cover-up itself,” he warned.

Reform leader Nigel Farage lamented: “I am afraid, police and elected officials are acting against the British people.”

“The rape and sexual assault of our young girls is a direct result of the weakness of Tory and Labour governments. Reform will deport every one of these vile young men,” Farage added.

It comes amid growing protests across the country against the failures of the government to protect Britain’s borders and the tens of thousands of illegals being put up in hotels throughout the United Kingdom at taxpayer expense.

This has prompted other councils to withhold information about crimes allegedly committed by hotel migrants, reportedly including the Portsmouth council, which The Sun claimed had covered up an alleged rape by a hotel migrant in June for fear of stoking “community tensions.” This tactic was also frequently employed during the multiple Muslim child rape grooming gang scandals.