Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly next month was applauded Wednesday by the Hamas terrorist group, with a top official praising the “courageous” decision made by left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef set out his delight in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Melbourne Age:

This position reflects political courage and a commitment to the values of justice and the right of peoples to self-determination. We call on all countries, especially those that believe in freedom and human dignity, to follow Australia’s example and translate their positions into practical steps to support the Palestinian people and end their suffering under occupation.

Albanese announced the move on Monday, following declarations by other leftist leaderships in France, the United Kingdom, Canada they will recognize a Palestinian state, as Breitbart News reported.

Sheikh Hassan Yousef’s statement was later added to by another Hamas terrorist official who told national broadcaster ABC, the terror group applauded the Albanese government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state, adding “while recognition has come late, better late than never”.

“Such a move reflects a growing global awareness of the necessity to end the injustice suffered by our people for decades,” Hamas media director Ismail Al-Thawabta said.

“We call on the Australian government to translate this recognition into concrete actions — by exerting diplomatic pressure to end the Israeli occupation.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar mocked Albanese after the Hamas embrace of Australia.

He took to social media and noted the terror group loves Labor Prime Minister Albanese along with a screenshot of an article on the Hamas praise.

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel further accused Albanese of being “detached from reality,” according to the Australian Financial Review.