Brussels is using the claimed threat of climate change to fund mass migration into the European Union, Danish MEP Anders Vistisen said.

Member of the European Parliament for the Danish People’s Party, Anders Vistisen, warned that the EU’s climate and migration policy has “now officially merged into one”. Vistisen, who serves as the chief whip for the populist-nationalist Patriots for Europe in the Strasbourg parliament, highlighted an EU-funded project dubbed the “Enhanced Anticipatory Response to Climate-Induced Displacement”.

The project, he said, involved a DKK 5,215,000 ($818,000) grant from EU taxpayers to the Danish Refugee Council to help migrants resettle in Europe after supposedly being forced to leave their homelands due to climate-related issues.

The Danish MEP said that the scheme had “a name so vague and bloated that you almost forget what it’s all about: More migrants, new justifications.”

Vistisen commented: “In Brussels, it is called ‘foresight’. In reality, it is another slippery slope where climate is now used as a moral argument for open borders.

“This is not about real prevention or adaptation – it is about moving the whole discussion about migration away from law and border control and into the climate department of emotional politics. The EU gets another tool to pressure member states to accept more migrants, without democratic debate,” he added.

The Danish Refugee Council claims to have “decades” of experience helping supposed asylum seekers enter the European Union, chiefly through providing legal assistance to prospective migrants to help them navigate the asylum application process as well as by lobbying governments and officials to make it easier for migrants and their families to come to the EU.

In addition to being funded by the EU, the DRC was previously a major recipient of American taxpayer dollars through the now-defunct USAID State Department programme.

Before being shut down by the Trump administration in February, the U.S. government represented the Danish Refugee Council’s second-largest donor, accounting for around 20 per cent of its budget to the tune of tens of millions per year.

Following the Trump administration’s DOGE efforts to cut foreign aid spending, the DRC said that it planned to cut around 2,000 staff members.