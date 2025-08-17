Nine in Ten Voters Back Deporting Migrant Sex Offenders: Poll

Nearly nine in ten Britons back the idea of deporting migrant sex offenders from the United Kingdom, while a plurality believe that mass migration has impacted women’s safety.

A survey conducted by the Find Out Now pollster of over 2,000 voters in Britain has found that 87 per cent of the public either “strongly” or “somewhat” support deporting foreigners convicted of sexual offences from the country, The Telegraph reported.

Support for such measures saw strong majorities across the political spectrum, with 85 per cent of Labour voters, 96 per cent of Conservative voters, and 97 per cent of supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in favour of removing migrant sex criminals.

Meanwhile, the poll also found that four in ten voters (39 per cent) would be in favour of restricting immigration from countries “where women have few legal rights and protections”.

Voters were also questioned whether they “believe that immigration levels impact women’s safety in your area”. A plurality of 47 per cent agreed that this was true of their area, while just 23 per cent did not.

Deputy Director of the Women’s Safety Initiative, which commissioned the poll, Anna McGovern, said: “This data confirms what women across the country have been telling us for years – they feel less safe and they want action. I’ve spoken to so many women who have shared their experiences of feeling unsafe, and I include myself in that.

“Our leaders cannot continue to ignore these concerns or dismiss them as unfounded. Women’s safety must be prioritised above political convenience, and this is the moment to start taking decisive steps to protect women everywhere.”

The issue of foreign sex offenders has risen to the top of the political conversation in Britain in recent weeks, with protests breaking out across the UK over sex assaults and rapes allegedly committed by illegal migrants turned asylum seekers being put up in government-rented hotels throughout Britain.

While the left-wing Labour Party government said it plans to speed up deportations of convicted migrant criminals, it remains to be seen if such efforts will result in meaningful change, given that Britain is still bound by the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which is often invoked to block the deportation of migrants.

Indeed, in June, a British judge refused to grant an extradition request for convicted pedophile Marlon Martins Dos Santos to his native Brazil over concerns that it would violate ECHR protections against torture or other inhumane treatment, The Times reported. This came despite Dos Santos having been found guilty of raping a five-year-old girl in Brazil and of possessing child pornography in Britain.