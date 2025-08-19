A Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Italy on Saturday after flames were seen shooting out of one of the engines, sending a jolt through passengers, some of whom thought it was the end.

A Condor Airlines flight, originating from Corfu, Greece, en route to Düsseldorf, Germany, reportedly experienced what the New York Post described as “a turbine airflow disruption at an altitude of approximately 36,000 feet.” Passengers reportedly noticed flames shooting out of the right engine of the airplane.

One passenger said the power went out “for a few seconds,” and they realized they were “no longer climbing.” Another passenger, describing it as “an incredibly horrible experience,” sent goodbye texts because they thought “it’s over now.”

However, Flight DE 3665 was able to make a safe emergency landing at Italy’s Brindisi Airport, roughly 40 minutes after its initial departure from Corfu. All 273 passengers and 8 crew members were accounted for and uninjured.

Various videos across social media showcase what witnesses viewed from below.

A Condor Airlines spokesperson told People the incident was the result of a chemical reaction in the engine’s combustion chamber and that no one was ever in true danger.

“Flight DE3665 from Corfu (CFU) to Düsseldorf (DUS) diverted to Brindisi (BDS) on 16 August 2025. The reason was a parameter indication outside the normal range caused by a disturbance in the air flow supply to the engine,” Condor Airlines stated.

It added that “another Condor aircraft was dispatched to carry all guests to Düsseldorf on August 17.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers and employees is always our top priority,” the airline added.