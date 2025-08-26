Sexual offences committed by migrants in Britain has been rising at a faster pace than the number committed by British citizens, with migrant sex crimes increasing by over 60 per cent over the past four years.

According to figures from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) based on data from the Police National Computer (PNC), migrants accounted for 14.1 per cent of sexual offence and rape convictions in 2024, or around one in seven of all convictions, the Daily Telegraph reported.

While this broadly falls in line with the percentage of foreign-born residents living in the country, the data found that migrant sex crimes are rising at a significantly higher rate — particularly among certain groups — than those committed by British nationals, some of whom may have also been born abroad and later attained UK citizenship.

The data found that between the lockdown year of 2021 and 2024, convictions of sex offences by foreign nationals rose by 687 to 1,114. This was compared to a 39.3 rise among British citizens during the same time period, increasing from 4,409 to 6,142.

The disparity becomes even more stark when narrowing down on certain nationalities, with the broadsheet noting that the seven groups most likely to illegally cross the English Channel — Afghans, Eritreans, Iranians, Iraqis, Sudanese, Syrians, and Vietnamese — saw a collective 110 per cent rise in sex crime convictions since 2021.

In terms of raw numbers of convictions last year, Indians ranked the highest with 100, followed by Romanians at 92, Poles at 83, Pakistanis at 56, Afghans at 43, Nigerans at 40, Sudanese 37, Bangaldeshi at 34, and Portugese at 33. This, however, does not include convictions of those belonging to such ethnicities who either became UK citizens or who were born in the country to migrant parents.

The MoJ noted that the data may be misleading given that one offender may have committed multiple offences — which also presumably counts for British nationals — and that some offenders may have multiple nationalities, while the figures only record their “primary” nationality. The opaqueness of the data has led to calls for the full publication of crimes broken down by nationality and migration status, which the government said earlier in 2025 it will finally provide by the end of the year.

The figures were obtained by a Freedom of Information request by the Centre for Migration Control. The research director for the think tank, Robert Bates, argued that the data, and specifically the apparent disparity in propensity among certain migrant groups to commit sex offences, should inform government policy on which nationalities should be allowed to immigrate to Britain.

“It is unconscionable for the Government to continue with business-as-usual when this data shows that action, such as the introduction of a red list, is now urgently needed,” Bates said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage added: “This country has a serious and growing crime problem with its own people, which makes importing foreign-born criminals all the more stupid.

“Foreign sex offenders are becoming one of the most important political issues in Britain. These figures will infuriate the public.”

The issue of sex crimes committed by foreigners, notably those alleged to have been committed by illegal migrants housed in so-called asylum hotels across the country, have sparked waves of protests throughout England and Wales over the past two months.

The pressure from the protests, often led by local mothers and other women concerned for their safety and the safety of of their children, led to a successful High Court challenge to shut down the migrant hotel in Epping. The Bell Hotel in the Essex town became the epicentre for the anti-mass migration movement last month after it was an illegal from Ethiopia allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl from the town.

The local council successfully argued before the court that the presence of supposed asylum seekers in the hotel created a “feeding ground for unrest”. The government, facing potentially dozens of further challenges threatening the entire system that houses over 30,000 aliens in hotels, has launched an appeal and has begun contacting landlords to potentially spread the migrants further afield throughout the country in privately-owned residencies.