Hundreds of mourners gathered in central London on Friday evening to honour the legacy of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

A vigil organised by the British branch of the youth conservative grassroots organisation, Turning Point UK, hundreds poured into Whitehall to pay their respects to Charlie Kirk, 31, who was assassinated on Wednesday while holding an “American Comeback Tour” student debate event with around 3,000 people at Utah Valley University.

Supporters in London mourned the killing of the famed American free speech activist by waving U.S. flags, singing the Christian hymn Amazing Grace, and holding a candlelight vigil in Parliament Square.

In comments to Breitbart London, a Turning Point UK spokesman said: “We are incredibly touched by the hundreds of British patriots who rallied today to honour Charlie. I know he would have been genuinely flattered by how many people in Britain loved him.

“Charlie helped save America but he also inspired conservatives across the world to take their countries back.

“Charlie’s assassin aimed to silence his message, but he’s now made our voice one hundred times louder.”

Mr Kirk founded the British chapter of Turning Point in 2019 and was reportedly planning to tour university campuses across the United Kingdom before his death.

The close ally of President Donald Trump recently visited England, debating students at the Oxford and Cambridge Unions, during which he urged Britons to be proud of their heritage and to make their country great again.

Vigils for the slain American activist were also seen across Europe on Friday, including in Berlin, Madrid, Paris, and Vienna.

Kirk was also honoured on Friday with a moment of silence in the Polish Sejm parliament at the request of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Polish MP Paweł Jabłoński stated that Kirk was not only valued in the United States but also worldwide. He noted that Kirk “believed deeply in conversation” even with those he disagreed with, but “unfortunately, there was a man who couldn’t stand it, who brutally attacked him and shot him.”