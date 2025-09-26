DOJ Directs Prosecutors to Ready Probes of George Soros’s Foundation

Over half a dozen U.S. attorney’s offices around the country have been directed by a senior Justice Department official to draft plans to investigate a George Soros-funded group, multiple reports Friday reveal.

The Open Society Foundations (OSF) is the target of the investigations.

The OSF has been the personal philanthropic fiefdom of multi-billionaire Soros since it was founded in 1993. The Hungarian-born businessman has subsequently never been far from headlines in Europe and the United States, whether by his actions or those of son Alexander.

The New York Times reports the official’s directive, a copy of which was viewed by the outlet, details possible charges prosecutors could file against the left-wing Democratic donor, ranging from arson to material support of terrorism.

ABC News sets out some of the more specific directions:

The order from Aakash Singh, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office, was sent to U.S. attorney’s offices in at least seven states, the sources confirmed, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland. The letter lists potential charges prosecutors could take under consideration as they prepare to investigate the Open Society Foundations, ranging from material support to terrorism, arson, wire fraud and racketeering, the sources said.

“This DOJ, along with our hard-working and dedicated U.S. Attorneys, will always prioritize public safety and investigate organizations that conspire to commit acts of violence or other federal violations of law,” a spokesperson for the Justice Department told ABC News when approached for comment and/or confirmation of the directive.

A spokesperson for OSF in a statement to ABC News, said, “The Open Society Foundations unequivocally condemn terrorism and do not fund terrorism. Our activities are peaceful and lawful, and our grantees are expected to abide by human rights principles and comply with the law.”

“These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech. When power is abused to take away the rights of some people, it puts the rights of all people at risk,” the statement said.

As Breitbart News has chronicled previously, Soros-backed organizations have had close ties both with the White House under previous President Joe Biden and groups working at odds with other government agencies – before and since.

OSF has allegedly funneled millions of dollars to organizations dedicated to advocating for mass immigration and amnesty for illegal immigrants, organizations helping illegal aliens evade deportation from the United States, and organizations that work to normalize and legalize prostitution.