Reform UK says the British government slashed the state-provided security detail to leader Nigel Farage just weeks before embarking on what the party claimed was targeted incitement of the hard-left to attack Mr Farage and his colleagues.

The Home Office, the UK government department analogous to an interior ministry and which deals with issues including security and policing, has “decimated Nigel’s security detail” by reducing it by 75 per cent, Reform UK spokesman Zia Yusuf said on Wednesday morning.

While party donors stepped in to boost the security package provided to Mr Farage privately, given his history of being a target for attacks and recent assassinations and attempts against political figures in Western nations, Mr Yusuf said the development gave context to the sudden flow of invective from senior government figures against Reform and Mr Farage in recent days.

He said: “That’s why so many of us around Nigel are so worried now”.

Decrying the rhetoric from the government, which has labelled Mr Farage, his party, policies, and possibly his voters too as “racist” or “worse than racist” as “the most extraordinary, unprecedented, vicious, and coordinated set of demonisation attacks and incitements of violence”, Mr Yusuf invoked the notion of “stochastic terrorism”. He explained:

Stochastic terrorism is the incitement of violence against an individual by publicly demonising and vilifying that person, knowingly encouraging random acts of violence against the target. This was no doubt a big factor in the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. Now this desperate Prime Minister and his Cabinet have co-ordinated the flooding of our airwaves with this exact sick strategy against [Nigel Farage].

Yusuf noted that 11 cabinet ministers had been deployed to promulgate the “racist” attack line. Reflecting on the timing of Mr Farage having his government security detail cut back and the demonisation at the hands of the Prime Minister, Yusuf told Times Radio on Wednesday that “given the stakes, I will not mince my words… if anything were to happen, we would hold Keir Starmer squarely responsible”.

Yusuf told Sky News in a combative interview, in which the host repeatedly moved to defend the government from the accusations being levelled, that: “I have stood next to Nigel as he has been attacked by masked lunatics from Antifa. I’ve seen them try to attack Nigel, I’ve seen them try to attack our supporters, our volunteers, our activists. That’s why we’re so appalled by this.

“The Prime Minister is supposed to be a human rights lawyer, should know far better than this. He knows he can’t beat Nigel at the Ballot Box, so he’s resorted to inflammatory vilification to incite violence against him.”

On Tuesday, Farage directly called out Starmer and his government colleagues for inciting violence against him. Name-checking the radical-left Antifa, a recently-declared terrorist organisation in the United States which has a considerable presence in Britain and Europe, Mr Farage said:

This language will incite the radical left, I’m thinking of Antifa and other organisations like that. It directly threatens the safety of our elected officials and our campaigners. And frankly in the wake of the Charlie Kirk murder I think this is an absolute disgrace.

While Starmer and his party colleagues have deployed rhetoric evoking fighting, battles, enemies, alleged Nazism of their “enemy”, and a civilisational struggle, Farage, in his live-broadcast rebuttal on Tuesday, focused on the electoral rather than the physical, speaking of the coming “mid-term”-like elections to be held in May of next year. He said of that polling day: “We will teach Starmer a lesson next May that British political history will never forget.”

Even before the bitter controversy of Labour’s conference season attack lines, senior Reform UK sources have articulated acute concern about the personal safety of Mr Farage, including the need to ward off assassination plots, to Breitbart News. On Stochastic Terrorism, as cited by Yusuf today, Breitbart reported on Tuesday: