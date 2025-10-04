Populist Party of Former PM Babiš Wins Czech Parliamentary Elections

Former Czech Prime Minister and populist billionaire Andrej Babiš and his ANO party emerged as the winners of the Czech Republic’s parliamentary elections on Saturday; however, a coalition-building process is likely to ensue before the next government is formed.

Babiš, who previously served as Czech prime minister from 2017 to 2021, is likely to be given the opportunity to form a government after his ANO party won 34.6 per cent of the vote on Saturday, topping the neo-liberal Spolu (Together) coalition of likely outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Blesk reports.

The victory for the billionaire businessman, often described as Czechia’s Trump, may potentially strengthen the Ukraine-war critical bloc in the European Union, alongside fellow Visegrad leaders Robert Fico in Slovakia and Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

However, with his party projected to have won 80 seats in the 200-seat Czech parliament, Babiš will either need to build a coalition or govern from a minority position with the support of other parties in the legislature.

The most natural coalition partner for ANO is likely the Motorists for Themselves (AUTO) party, an anti-green agenda and Eurosceptic party, which is already in coalition with the Babiš party in the EU Parliament, with both sitting in the populist Patriots for Europe grouping.

Yet, with the Motorists party only projected to have won 13 seats, a second partner would be needed. This would likely be the hard-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) led by Japanese-Czech businessman Tomio Okamura, which is projected to have won 15 seats in the parliament. However, Babiš has previously rejected ties with the party, suggesting that he may seek to form an ANO only minority government which could operate with the tacit rather than explicit support of the SPD.

In a victory speech, the former PM said: “I am very happy that we have convinced people that only the ANO movement has a clear idea of ​​the future of our country. We know where we will get the money for it, and I hope that with those who will join us in changing our country for the better, people will really see it.”

“We want the Czech Republic to be the best place in the European Union to live, that’s what we want. And we will do everything for that. Everything. Believe me,” Babiš vowed.

Congratulations poured in from across Europe from populist allies, including Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, who wrote on Facebook: “The truth has prevailed! Andrej Babiš won the Czech parliamentary elections with a convincing margin. Big step for the Czech Republic, good news for Europe. Congratulations, Andrej!”

French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen added: My heartfelt congratulations to Andrej Babiš and the ANO party, who are coming out well ahead in the legislative elections in the Czech Republic. Throughout Europe, patriotic parties are being called to power by the people, eager to regain their freedom and prosperity!”

Dutch Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders said: “Congratulations, my dear friend Andrej Babiš! You will make the Czech Republic stronger. We – patriots – are winning all over Europe!”