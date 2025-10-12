Human Foot Washes Up on Idyllic Island Beach Off the Spanish Coast

A human foot washed up Friday on one of the busiest beaches on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza — a picturesque tourist hot spot off the eastern coast of Spain.

A beachgoer spotted the body part among storm remains on the island’s beach called Playa d’en Bossa as he walked along the shore, according to Fox Digital and local news outlets.

The disturbing discovery came just three days after a separate incident in which a decomposed body was found floating in Talamanca Baby, roughly two miles away off the same island.

So far, however, police have not linked the two incidents.

When it was called in to authorities, the grisly beach discovery generated a robust response from Spanish National Police patrols.

“The incident has caused great commotion among residents and tourists who were walking along the beach at the time,” one local source told a local news outlet.

Authorities had to block off the street above the beach after tourists and locals began gathering at the scene, according to a report in the Sun.

Some of the onlookers apparently were guests at the four-star Vibra Algarb Hotel near the spot where the foot was found.

Spanish police have launched an investigation to determine whether the foot belongs to a man or a woman and if foul play was involved. Investigators have not determined the source of the limb.

The find is possibly linked to storms and recent freak flooding on the island as high surf may have washed the body limb up onto the sand.

Ibiza was recently hammered by torrential rains and there were fresh downpours this week after a major storm hit islands of the Iberian Peninsula, which is the area of southwestern Europe associated with Spain and Portugal.

