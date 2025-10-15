A dedicated prayer room for Muslims has reportedly been opened inside the 500-year-old Vatican Apostolic Library in Rome after a plea for the separate, carpeted space was made by visiting Islamic scholars.

The Catholic Herald reports Fr Giacomo Cardinali, Vice Prefect, said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Muslim academics had requested an area in which to pray, and the library had agreed. “Some Muslim scholars have asked us for a room with a carpet for praying and we have given it to them,” he said.

In the interview, Cardinali referred to the library’s modern collections: about 80,000 manuscripts, 50,000 archival items, nearly two million printed books, and hundreds of thousands of coins, medals, engravings, and prints.

The Vatican Library, founded in the mid-15th century and often regarded as the intellectual heart of the Catholic Church, houses a vast array of manuscripts and texts from across the world’s religions and cultures.

According to the report, Fr Cardinali said its collections include “incredibly old Qurans” alongside Hebrew, Ethiopian, Arabic, and Chinese works. “We are a universal library,” he explained.

The library, located within Vatican City, traces its origins to Pope Nicholas V in 1451 and has since served as one of the world’s leading repositories of Christian and human knowledge.