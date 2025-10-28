A young Afghan male has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were stabbed in Uxbridge, West London, on Monday afternoon.

London’s Metropolitan Police tasered and arrested a 22-year-old Afghan male after a triple stabbing in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, London on Monday evening. The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and of attempted murder.

London Ambulance Brigade treated three people with stab wounds at the scene. A 49-year-old man died of his wounds at the scene. A 45-year-old man was described as having suffered life-changing, but not life-threatening wounds. A 17-year-old boy was also injured.

No further information about the identity of the suspect or any particular motive for the mass stabbing has been released by police, who say they are urgently investigating the matter.

Local police chief Jill Horsfall asked that anyone with knowledge of the attack to come forward. Referring to discussion on the internet about the stabbings, the officer instructed the public to disregard what they may have read on social media, and not to “share sensitive footage”.

This story is developing, more follows