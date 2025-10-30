The governing leftist Labour Party in Britain has seen its support plummet to a record low in the latest YouGov survey, less than a year and a half into Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s tenure.

According to the polling firm, Labour has fallen to just 17 per cent of the vote, three points lower than in last week’s survey and the lowest level of support recorded since coming to power last year.

Not only is Labour trailing Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party — as it has done for the whole of this year — by 10 points, but it is now just one point ahead of the Green Party, which has rebranded itself with a focus on socialist economics and Islamic concerns rather than the climate under recently installed party leader Zack Polanski. Both Polanksi’s Greens and Farage’s Reform gained one point in support compared to last week.

YouGov also noted that Starmer’s party is now polling lower than the so-called Conservatives at any point under failed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose party was trounced by Labour in last July’s general election after hitting a low of 18 per cent. Just over a year on from the election, the two Westminster establishment parties now stand even at 17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats remain in fifth place at 15 per cent and the leftist-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) enjoys three per cent support among the public.

The true layout of the political landscape may be even worse for Labour than is demonstrated by the dismal poll, however, given that it did not include the breakaway Islamo-socialist party of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP Zarah Sultana, tentatively referred to as “Your Party”.

While the leftist upstart party has been mired in a chaotic rollout, previous polling has suggested that it could garner up to ten per cent support, mostly by siphoning votes away from Labour and, inevitably, at least some of those votes going to the Greens.

The three-point decline over the past week for Labour came amid perhaps one of the most embarrassing examples of government incompetence in recent memory, in which an illegal migrant child molester was mistakenly released from prison, sparking a large-scale manhunt to return him to jail.

The Ethiopian national, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was previously housed by the government in a migrant hotel in Epping after he crossed the English Channel illegally from France. Just days after arriving in the country, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. The incident sparked nationwide protests against the migrant hotel scheme, which is currently housing over 30,000 aliens in hotels across the country.

In a bid to find a silver lining to that cloud, the government has clapped itself on the back for having now deported Kebatu, who realistically should never have been in the country, or accidentally released from prison, in the first place.

Last month, a separate poll from YouGov found that immigration jumped to the top concern for the British public for the first time since the Brexit referendum in 2016, with nearly six in ten listing it as one of their top issues.

However, immigration is not the only area of concern for the public with the Labour government. In a close second at 51 per cent was the economy, which has continued to struggle to pull out of the post coronavirus lockdown slump which began under the Tories. Rather than seeking a growth agenda, as Starmer vowed to do, Labour has doubled down on the high-tax and spend agenda of its predecessors.

According to its annual “Life in the UK” survey, Carnegie UK found that there has been “no meaningful improvement in their life” during Labour’s first year in power. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the survey found that with Labour largely continuing the failed policies of the Conservatives before them, seven in ten Britons said that they no longer believe they can influence the decisions made in Westminster.