The British public now prefers Brexit boss Nigel Farage over Sir Keir Starmer for prime minister for the first time, a survey has found.

Little over a year after sweeping to power with a strong majority, the polling picture for the leftist Labour Party continues to darken as it bleeds support in disparate directions and amid the rise of outsider parties, such as Nigel Farage’s populist-right Reform UK and the Islamo-leftist Greens.

A survey this week from polling firm Ipsos has found that Farage now stands above Starmer in prime minister preference among voters, a marked shift in recent months, with the PM previously besting the Reform leader by eight points in July in a previous poll.

Now, Ipsos found that 33 per cent of the public think Farage would be the best leader for the country, compared to 30 per cent for Starmer, The Telegraph reported.

Additionally, the survey showed that the public prefers Reform’s plans for immigration, taxation, public services, and the economy over Labour or any other party.

Responding to the poll, Mr Farage said: “I am humbled by these figures and promise not to let people down.”

Keiran Pedley, Director of Politics at Ipsos UK, added: “Nigel Farage’s slight lead over Keir Starmer in a head to head of who would make a better Prime Minister signifies an intriguing shift in the political landscape.

“Our data also shows a growing public confidence in Reform’s proposed plans for the economy and immigration, which Britons consistently rank at the top of the issues that they see as most important to them.”

It comes on the heels of another disastrous polling result for the government, with YouGov recording this week the lowest level of support for Starmer’s Labour Party at a dismal 17 per cent.

This puts Labour ten points behind Farage in national voting preference and just one point ahead of the Greens, which continue to break away support from Labour under socialist leader Zach Polanski.

According to analysis of the survey conducted by GB News’ Martin Daubney, Starmer would become the first sitting prime minister in history to lose his seat should the result of the poll match the vote at the next election. In addition to Starmer, top Labour Party figures including David Lammy, Diane Abbot, and Lucy Powell would all also lose their seats to the insurgent Green party.

The analysis further found that were the election to be held today, Farage’s Reform would win a stonking 355 seats with a majority in the parliament of 60.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party would fall precipitously from 401 seats to just 62, putting them even behind the Liberal Democrats, who are projected to win 72 seats.

Commenting on the findings, Daubney said: “Labour is haemorrhaging support to the Greens, Reform and Lib Dems. It’s like one of those wildlife films.

“When you get a bait ball of a small fish being attacked aggressively by tuna from all sides, and in the end you left with a few fish heads and that’s all that’s left.”