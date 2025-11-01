Two people have been arrested following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train, which left several people hospitalised on Saturday evening.

UPDATE 2300: A witness told Sky News that one of the suspects appeared to be a black male dressed in a black hoodie carrying “quite a large knife”. The witness estimated that around 12 people had been injured in the attack. Police have yet to confirm either of these details.

The original story continues as follows…

Dozens of armed police officers were deployed to Cambridgeshire’s Huntingdon station after receiving reports that multiple passengers were attacked in a stabbing spree.

According to The Times of London, police arrested two people on suspicion of committing the attack, the motive of which has yet to be revealed at the time of this reporting. Police confirmed, however, that several people were hospitalised as a result of the attack.

One witness on board the London-bound LNER train is quoted as saying that there was “blood everywhere”.

The witness, who saw a man carrying a large knife, added that people attempted to hide in the lavatories while others stampeded as they fled from the scene.

“I heard some people shouting we love [you],” the witness said.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer responded: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

Conservative MP and Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp lamented what “seems to be a brutal mass attack,” adding:“My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding. The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible.”

The LNER railway said: “We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station, all lines are blocked. Our advice is do not travel. Please defer your travel where you can.”

This story is developing…