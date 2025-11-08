A woman has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in the neck in an “unprovoked” attack in Birmingham, England, on Friday evening.

The woman, said to be in her 30s, was stabbed in the neck on Smallbrook Queensway in the city centre of multicultural Birmingham at around 9 pm local time on Friday.

She was rushed to the hospital and reportedly remains in critical condition, the local Birmingham Mail reports.

The West Midlands Police has arrested a man in his 20s who was close to the scene of the crime. No details about the suspect’s identity or motive have been made public at the time of this reporting.

Detective Inspector James Nix of the West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We believe this was an unprovoked attack and are working to understand why it happened.

“We will have officers in the area today to continue our investigation and provide reassurance.

“We’re not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

The police force has called upon potential witnesses to step forward to provide details about the attack.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A man is in custody after a stabbing in Birmingham last night.

“We were called to Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm after reports of a stabbing. A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with a serious neck injury where she remains in a critical condition.

“A man in his 20s was arrested close to the scene and is in custody at this time. Our officers are at the scene carrying out enquiries as we try to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.”

This story is developing…