King Charles III Leads Britain’s Remembrance Sunday Ceremony for War Dead

Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whit
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
LONDON (AP) – Thousands of military personnel, veterans and members of the public gathered under blue skies Sunday in London as King Charles III led Britain’s annual ceremony of remembrance for the country’s war dead.

As Parliament’s Big Ben bell tolled 11 a.m., the crowd fell still for two minutes of silence, broken by a single artillery blast and Royal Marines buglers sounding “The Last Post.”

Britain's King Charles III lays his wreath during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London on November 9, 2025. Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War and services across Commonwealth countries remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 76-year-old king, dressed in the uniform of an army field marshal, laid a wreath of red paper poppies on a black background at the base of the Cenotaph war memorial near Parliament. Erected over a century ago to honor the British and allied troops killed in World War I, it has become the focus of annual ceremonies for members of military and civilian services killed in that war and subsequent conflicts.

The national ceremony of remembrance is held every year on the nearest Sunday to the anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. Similar memorial services are held in dozens of towns and cities across Britain and at U.K. military bases overseas.

King Charles III (centre) stands during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 9, 2025. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

A military band played as heir to the throne, Prince William, followed his father in laying a wreath on the simple Portland stone monument inscribed with the words “the glorious dead.”

Other members of the royal family followed, including the king’s youngest brother, Prince Edward – but not former prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The king stripped his brother Andrew of his titles last month and evicted him from his royal mansion over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 9: Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Britain's Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carry wreaths during the the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, 2025 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Wreaths were also laid by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, other political leaders and diplomats from Commonwealth nations.

Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family watched from their traditional place on a balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Veterans make their way into Guildhall Square in Portsmouth ahead of a Remembrance Sunday service. Picture date: Sunday November 9, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Many of the wreaths were made of poppies, and most people in attendance wore paper poppies on their lapels. The scarlet flowers that bloomed on the muddy battlefields and makeshift graveyards of northern France and Belgium during World War I – made famous by the poem “In Flanders Fields” – have become a symbol of remembrance in Britain and other countries.

