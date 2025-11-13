Hundreds of very young children have been referred to the UK government’s counter-extremism programme before they’ve even had a chance to start school, the vast majority for “Islamist Extremism” concerns, figures reveal.

388 children of pre-school age were referred to the Prevent deradicalisation programme in the eight years leading to 2024, including 45 babies under one-years-old and 138 aged two or younger. The vast majority of these referrals are for “Islamist Extremism”.

‘Prevent’ is an element of the United Kingdom’s counter-terrorism programme ‘Contest’ set up in the wake of the 7/7 London terrorist bombings.

The figures were uncovered by Muslim-interest magazine Hyphen Online, which notes the extraordinary numbers are the first time there’s been a comprehensive breakdown of the ages of the youngest children referred to Prevent. The report particularly articulated concern that while these very young children in most cases would have been referred to the programme of because their parents or guardians, the referral may become a stigma for life.

Indeed, it stated remarks from campaigners who claim that once on the system the records are never truly expunged, and the extremist label may follow them through life into adulthood through no fault of their own. Officially, the Prevent referral entries have an expiration date if no further concerns are identified, but it was stated the fact an individual was under Prevent can be recorded to other government and police systems that may last forever.

Of the 45 babies referred to Prevent in those eight years, 29 were because the children were suspected of having been exposed to “Islamist Extremism”. Of the 40 one year olds, 30 were over Islamism. Indeed, referrals for Islamism make up the majority of all cases until children reach nine years old.

Per the British government, the categories under which an individual can be referred to Prevent are:

Islamist Extremism, Extreme Right-Wing, Left Wing Extremism, Anarchist Extremism, Northern Ireland related – Dissident Republican Extremism, Northern Ireland Related – Unionist/Loyalist Extremism, Environmental Extremism, InCel Extremism, Fascination with extreme violence or mass casualty attacks (where no other ideology), multiple ideologies (with no dominant ideology), no ideology – other susceptibility to radicalisation identified, no ideology identified, Pro-Khalistan Extremism, Hindutva Extremism, other religious extremism and other type of concern.

As reported, Prevent has come under scrutiny and criticism for its close interest in what it calls “Extreme Right-Wing”, even classifying extremely widely-held beliefs on immigration as signifiers of “terrorist ideology”. The effectiveness of Prevent has also been questioned with over half of terror attacks in the UK between 2016 and 2023 having been committed to people referred to the programme.