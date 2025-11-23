Rubio Touches Down in Geneva for Ukraine Peace Plan Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio touched down in Geneva on Sunday morning for discussions on a 28-point plan for peace to end the Ukraine war, after Washington signalled flexibility on the controversial proposal.

As Breitbart News detailed, the plan — reportedly drafted by President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — was first presented to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umarov in Kyiv, who made some revisions and passed it along to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Umarov later denied expressing approval for much of the plan, saying he merely helped to organize discussions about it.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the plan to end the nearly four-year conflict, but Kyiv is seeking changes to a draft that accepts some of Russia’s hardline demands.

European leaders are also keen to offer input after being caught flat footed by Trump’s push to work a peace deal with Russia and end the fighting.

The roadmap to peace would require the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO. Trump told reporters Saturday it was not his final offer and he hoped to stop the fighting “one way or the other.”

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, speaking on Fox News, described the plan as “a work in progress.”

AFP reports Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the senior officials would meet in Geneva “to take things further forward”, stressing the importance of solid “security guarantees” for Ukraine under any settlement.

Starmer said his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, would be in Geneva. Italian diplomatic sources said Rome was sending national security advisor Fabrizio Saggio to Switzerland as well.