Report: Ukraine Agrees to Peace Deal Proposed by Trump Administration

A Ukrainian delegation has agreed with the U.S. on the terms of a potential peace deal proposed by the Trump administration that will end the war with Russia, a U.S. official told ABC News on Tuesday.

United States Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held secret talks on Monday with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to follow up on this weekend’s talks with Ukraine in Geneva that were intended to move the Ukraine peace process forward, a U.S. official told the outlet.

“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” the U.S. official said. “There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal.”

Such is the positive mood on talks for an end to the conflict, Ukraine’s security chief to the U.S. on Tuesday said Kyiv is hoping to arrange for President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Washington “at the earliest suitable date” to forge a solution.

A U.S. official has told the BBC that there are still “some minor details to be sorted out.”

Kyiv has not commented, and the White House has not confirmed the prospect of any Trump-Zelensky talks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has confirmed its officials are set to meet Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi after Zelensky said a negotiated peace deal is possible – with conditions, as Breitbart London reported.

Zelensky has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to revive the practice of invasion and conquest for the “entire world” and it would be “very dangerous” to let him succeed.

The BBC report notes Ukraine’s national security chief Rustem Umerov said his team “look forward” to organising Zelensky’s U.S. visit “at the earliest suitable date in November to complete final steps and make a deal” with Trump.

In a social media post on Tuesday, he wrote U.S. and Ukrainian delegations have reached “a common understanding on the core terms” of the peace plan, referring to their meeting in Geneva on Sunday.