Just weeks after 50,000 people flew to the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém and agreed to agree on nothing other than the need for more meetings, the U.N. is welcoming upwards of 600 “experts” in France to prepare yet another report on “climate change.”

French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut told the scientists gathering in a Paris suburb their “extremely precious” work is crucial as multilateralism has weakened led by those who pose questions and challenge their efforts.

“There is also something that should concern us all: The rise of climate-related disinformation on our social media, in our newspapers and even at the heart of our policy political institutions,” Barbut said, AFP reports.

“Too many people deny the results of your work,” she told the experts from more than 100 countries gathered in a skyscraper in Saint-Denis.

Scepticism is mirrored by the wider Trump administration after the president called climate change the “greatest con job ever” and a “hoax” during a speech at the United Nations in September.

RELATED: Waltz Reveals How Trump Killed “Global Green Tax” that Would Have Created “U.N. Climate Slush Fund”

One of the lead authors of the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is U.S. climate commentator Katherine Calvin, who was fired from her job as chief scientist at NASA following orders from the Trump administration.

“The statements, for example, from the American administration on the origin of climate change, the fact that it’s a hoax, if you will, we still find that quite surprising,” said an official at the French ecological transition ministry who requested anonymity, per the AFP report.

The IPCC meeting in France launches a process that will culminate with the Seventh Assessment Report (AR7) due to be published in 2028 or 2029.

As Breitbart News reported, the United Nations COP30 climate summit ended last month with the publication of a declaration calling for a mutirão, or “collective effort,” to prevent climate disaster.

Few specifics were offered on how exactly to do so.

The declaration suggested the world’s nations should triple their spending on the “climate crisis” in the next decade, used suggested “voluntary indicators” to track their environmental progress, and participate in the launch of the “Global Implementation Accelerator,” intended to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels in unspecified ways.

Crucially, their was no agreement on how to address the global use of fossil fuels, which will now be tackled in 2026 at the next COP summit in Turkey.