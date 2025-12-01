Swedish professional protester Greta Thunberg on Sunday delivered a profanity-laced rant against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her “f**king fascist” government during a pro-Palestine rally in Rome.

Thunberg, fresh from staging a series of climate alarmism protests across Italy that saw her getting banned from the city of Venice alongside members of Extinction Rebellion for vandalizing the waters of the Grand Canal, pivoted back to her support of the “pro-Palestine cause” over the weekend, availing herself of the opportunity presented by a brief far-left strike against Italian support of Israel. The strike was organized by the communist trade union (USB).

During her participation at one such rally in the Italian capital, Thunberg lashed out against Meloni, accusing her of being “complicit” in the “genocide” in Gaza.

“I could tell you all in detail exactly how physically repulsed I feel and how heartbroken I feel every time I think about the war criminals in charge, including your fascist f*ck*ng government,” Thunberg said.

Italy is one of the most complicit countries in this genocide when it comes to financial, military, political and social support to Israel while they are conducting massacres, ecocide, genocide, everything you can think of,” she continued. “So you have a responsibility to continue showing up on the streets, to continue boycotting, blocking, organizing.”

Prior to the Sunday Rome rally, Thunberg also participated at another similar event in the city of Genoa on Friday, where she was accompanied by the United Nations’ “Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories” Francesca Albanese, whom she danced with.

“The genocide in Palestine is still ongoing. I repeat, the genocide in Palestine is still ongoing,” Thunberg claimed at Genoa in the company of Albanese.

According to the local outlet Genova24, Thunberg accused Israel of “attacking Palestine every day using aid as a weapon of war.”

“In recent years, the world has shown its true nature, continuing to betray the Palestinians every day. Our so-called leaders are failing and are not preventing genocide. They are demonstrating that every time, the expansion of power and wealth takes precedence over the well-being of people and the planet,” Thunberg reportedly said.

“So, it is up to us to rise up, and for this reason, I want to say on behalf of all humanity. Thank you, Genoa. Thank you for being a beacon,” she continued.