Australian Senator Pauline Hanson warned the nation’s leaders Monday of the impacts of unrestrained mass immigration, Islam, and multiculturalism. She believes the combination of those three elements is destroying the nation and the Bondi Beach terrorist attack is emblematic of what lies ahead.

The 71-year-old Upper House member said those who continue to vote for major legacy parties should know “what we’re going to get” as the increasing threat to Judeo-Christian culture that underpins Australian society builds, news.com.au first reported.

Hanson maintained the violence reflected a broader breakdown in social cohesion and national identity across Australia, which she blamed on immigration policy and weak political leadership from the Labor government in Canberra as led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“(If) you keep voting for these bastards who actually don’t have pride for our country, Australia, our flag, then be prepared to get what we’re going to get,” Hanson said.

“We see the division that is happening, the hatred we see on our streets, and the escalating crime. It’s going to escalate even further unless we take a stand.

“Make sure you know who you’re voting for next time.”

Hanson went on to compare Australia’s trajectory to parts of the United Kingdom, citing Birmingham as an example of what she described as a loss of national identity.

“Take a look at what’s happening in England, in Birmingham, there’s 30 percent Muslims there,” she said.

“They’re taking over the councils over there, you’ve got Sharia law courts, they’re losing their identity in England, and the same damn thing is going to happen here.”

She spoke in the wake of Sunday’s deadly terrorist attack at Bondi Beach which claimed 16 lives and left dozens more injured, as Breitbart News reported.

The attack, declared a terrorist incident, directly targeted Jewish Australians. Those murdered were aged between 10 and 87. One of the victims was a Holocaust survivor who died while shielding his wife from bullets.

The father-son terrorist duo were identified by Australian media as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The younger man was born in Australia while his father, who was killed at the scene, immigrated to the country in 1998.

The men had reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, while IS flags were reportedly found in their car.

This is not the first time Hanson has warned of the perils of mass immigration in general and the impact of Islam in particular, as Breitbart News reported.

She has been barred from the nation’s Parliament until 2026 after wearing a burqa and high heels in the upper house chamber last month as a protest against the Muslim head-to-ankle covering.

A defiant Hanson told reporters she would be judged by voters at the next election in 2028, not by her Senate colleagues:

They didn’t want to ban the burqa, yet they denied me the right to wear it on the floor of Parliament. There is no dress code on the floor of Parliament, yet I’m not allowed to wear it. So to me, it’s been hypocritical.

Outside the Canberra Parliament building Hanson took her critics to task for their hypocrisy and rush to condemn her for “standing up for women.”

She promised, “my future is in the people’s hands, not these gutless politicians.”

Sunday’s deadly shooting during a Hanukkah celebration follows a sharp rise in antisemitic attacks in the country since the Hamas-led terrorist assault on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The advocacy group the Executive Council of Australian Jewry tallied more than 3,700 anti-Jewish incidents in the country during the two years after the Hamas attack.

The pace of incidents during that period was five times what it was in the decade before the attack.

The incidents ranged from anti-Israel graffiti to the arson and destruction of a Melbourne synagogue.

Australian officials still refuse to make public what country the 50-year-old jihadist father, who was killed Sunday, had immigrated from.