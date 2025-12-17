Retired Pastor Faces Trial Hearing for Preaching John 3:16 Message in Abortion Buffer-Zone in Northern Ireland

Retired Pastor Clive Johnston is facing a trial hearing on Wednesday for allegedly violating abortion buffer-zone laws by preaching John 3:16 near a hospital in Northern Ireland last year.

Clive delivered the message on July 7, 2024 and, according to the Christian Institute – the religious liberty nonprofit supporting him – he “faces two charges under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act for holding an open-air service on the fringes of a buffer zone opposite the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine on 7 July 2024.”

More specifically, the safe zone includes what is described as a “‘protected premises’ where the services are provided, as well the public areas around the protected premises at a distance of at least 100 metres from each entry and exit point.”

“This distance may be extended up to a maximum of 250 metres from entry and exit points if the operator considers it appropriate in order to allow safe access to ‘protected persons,'” according to the website.

Per the law, “anti-abortion protests and other behaviours are prohibited within any Safe Access Zone once it has been established, and this may be enforced by the PSNI.”

The pastor’s message reportedly centered around John 3:16, which reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Essentially, the retired pastor has since been accused of attempting to influence women who could have been going to the hospital to seek an abortion, ending the life of their unborn child. According to reports, he did not immediately vacate the area when asked by authorities. In March, he pleaded not guilty to charges of seeking to “influence” women attempting to access abortion.

Per the Christian Institute:

If convicted, the grandfather of seven – who has never been in trouble with the police – faces a criminal record and potential fines totalling thousands of pounds. Mr Johnston is expected to be a key witness in the 17 December proceedings which will be held before District Judge Peter King who has also presided over preliminary hearings in the case.

According to the group, Johnston said he is “grateful for the kind messages of support I have received from members of the public both here and abroad, and for the prayers being offered up to God about this case by many Christians.”

“My legal representatives have made clear that the allegations against me will be contested and I look forward to defending myself in court,” he added.