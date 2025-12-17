A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a nine-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the English seaside town of Weston-super-Mare earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder at the Bristol Magistrates’ Court over the death of Aria Thorpe, who celebrated her ninth birthday just two weeks ago.

The suspect, whose name and background have been withheld from the public due to his age, has been remanded to custody.

Emergency services were called to an address on Lime Close in Weston-super-Mare shortly after 6 pm on Monday, where Aria Thrope was pronounced dead after suffering a single stab wound.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly after in the nearby neighbourhood of Worle. He will appear before the Bristol Crown Court again on Friday.

Neighbour and mother of the victim’s closest friend, Tamara Taylor, described Aria as a “lovely little girl, sassy for her age, she loved dressing up and doing what little girls do.”

“She and my daughter were best friends, they were always playing together and would be in each other’s houses every night,” she said, according to The Times of London.

Taylor added: “It was only two weeks ago that my daughter went to Aria’s K-pop party… I just can’t believe it. You hear about these things and then suddenly it’s on your own doorstep.”

Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Jen Appleford said in a statement on Wednesday: “This remains an incredibly difficult time for Aria’s family, who we continue to support and update around our investigation. It is impossible to adequately describe how traumatic the past 36 hours have been for them and we’d like to reiterate in the strongest possible terms their request for privacy.

“The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with there being a profound sense of loss felt throughout the community. We are working closely with partner agencies and schools across the Weston area to make sure those affected receive access to any support they need.

“We are grateful to local residents for the patience shown while we have been carrying out enquiries in the area. This work will need to continue over the next few days, but if anyone has any issues then please do not hesitate to speak to officers on the cordon who will be happy to help.”

The Labour Party MP for Weston-super-Mare said, per the BBC, that Aria’s death was “an utterly heartbreaking tragedy for the family and her loved ones”.

“This is a moment that will understandably shock and sadden us all, and I know many in our town will be grieving, anxious, and seeking answers.”