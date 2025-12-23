U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned that the mass migration agenda could risk a nuclear weapons in Europe falling under the control of Islamist politicians.

Vice President Vance, who has been leading the charge from Washington against globalists in Europe on issues such as freedom of speech and open borders, said that mass migration into the UK and EU from Muslim countries could threaten the foundations of the Western alliance and the security of the United States.

In an interview with the British publication Unherd, Mr Vance said that there is a “direct American interest” in preventing countries like France and the UK from being “overwhelmed with very destructive moral ideas” and allowing “nuclear weapons to fall in the hands of people who can actually cause very, very serious harm to the United States.”

He pointed specifically to “Islamists-aligned or Islamist-adjacent people who hold office in European countries right now” as a potential threat should they make further gains than the mostly local electoral success seen in countries that have experienced a large influx of migrants from the Muslim world.

“It’s not inconceivable to imagine a scenario where a person with Islamist-adjacent views could have very significant influence in a European nuclear power. In the next five years? No. But 15 years from now? Absolutely. And that is very much a very direct threat to the United States of America,” Vance said.

Mr Vance said that America has more significant cultural, economic, and religious ties with Europe than with “anywhere else in the world” and therefore it was correct for the U.S. to engage in more conversations focusing on Western morality with Europeans than with countries without a shared history or culture.

He also argued that, given the military alliance between Europe and the United States, as well as the nuclear component, it is necessary to understand that “the moral conversation does absolutely bleed into America’s national-security interests.”

“I just think that we want Europe to be strong and vibrant. I want Europe to be a place where Americans can go and visit, where there’s cultural sharing; Europeans are coming to American universities; Americans are going to European universities; where our militaries are fighting together, training together. That is impossible without some sense of a cultural foundation. The United States and Europe have that, but there’s a risk of losing it over the long term,” he said.

Since taking office earlier this year, Mr Vance has been at the forefront of the Trump administration’s effort to restore Western greatness to Europe. In a landmark speech delivered to the Munich Security Conference in February, Vance warned that the greatest threat facing Europe is not from China, Russia, or other outside forces, but rather from “within”. During his speech, he excoriated countries like Britain and Germany for their increasingly censorious approach to social media, warning that free speech is “in retreat” in the very same countries which first championed the fundamental liberty.

The Trump administration has continued to pressure Europe, including in the White House’s recently released National Security Strategy memo, which warned that Europe faces “civilizational erasure” if it does not reverse course on censorship and mass migration policies.