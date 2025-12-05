Europe faces imminent “civilisational erasure” driven by the hapless E.U. and unrestricted mass migration, President Donald Trump’s administration warned Thursday in a new strategy document.

The warning of looming, total cultural dissipation in Europe is made in the U.S. National Security Strategy. It notes Europe has economic problems, but says they are “eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure” within a generation.

The Trump administration made clear its fears in the 33-page document released overnight:

The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence,

A formal National Security Strategy is typically released by presidents once each term.

It can form a framework for future policies and budgets as well as signalling to the world where the U.S. president’s priorities lie, the BBC reports.

The new document follows similar themes in Trump’s speech to the United Nations earlier this year, where he had harsh criticism for Western Europe and its approach to migration and embrace of open borders along with the United Nations.

He warned then that unrestricted mass migration is sending Western nations “to hell” along with their individual cultural identities.

The new report doubles down on Trump’s point of view, calling for the restoration of “Western identity”, combatting foreign influence, ending mass migration, and focusing more on broader U.S. priorities such as stopping drug cartels.

Focusing on Europe, it asserts if current trends continue the continent and its economic issues are “eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure.”

“It is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies,” the document states.

Politico notes European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho told reporters she was aware of the “publication of this report” but had not had “the time to look into it,” adding the EU’s executive would “definitely” make its position known in due course.

Read the latest National Security Strategy in full here