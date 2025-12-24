A German Army colonel has resigned after presiding the unforgivable faux-pas of a military Christmas party of 1,000 guests hearing their own national anthem.

The commanding officer of a Non-Commissioned Officer training school in Delitzsch, Saxony, Colonel Andreas Schnebelt, has announced his resignation, stating he was falling on his own sword to stem the damage caused by a Christmas Party hosted at his facility earlier this month.

The civilian DJ providing entertainment for the NCO school’s Christmas party on December 11th had been asked to play the German national anthem at the end of the evening, but “contrary to instructions” an recording including the first verse, including the world-famous “Deutschland, Deutschland über alles” (Germany, Germany above all) was used.

While the first two verses of the national anthem haven’t been outright banned in Germany, they are no longer played in official settings because some Germans associate them with the 1934-45 National Socialism era.

The third verse of the Deutschlandlied poem that forms the anthem is considered more compatible with the self-image of the modern German state, declaring as it does “Unity and justice and freedom; Are the foundation of happiness”.

Despite the commanding officer having “unambiguously addressed the erroneous playing” and reporting himself to his superiors the very same evening, it seems the mistake by the civilian DJ was too serious to stop there. An Army spokesman said: “Playing the lyrics of the first verse of the German national anthem is in no way compatible with our values”.

Colonel Schnebelt said, reports Die Welt: “I deeply regret this incident and accept the consequences. Playing the first verse and the insufficient investigation so far are not in keeping with the leadership culture in the army”. He added: “To prevent further damage to the NCO school, I have resigned my post.”

He will be replaced by his second-in-command in January.