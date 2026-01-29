Prince Harry to Deliver (Another) Plea for Personal Privacy at D.C. Summit

Protecting personal privacy from public intrusions in the digital space will underpin an address by Prince Harry when he fronts a Washington, DC, summit this spring.

The Duke of Sussex, born into a position of immense inherited privilege who says he just wants to be left alone while touring the world, is designated headline speaker at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Summit 2026, set to take place in the American capital from March 30 to April 2.

Organisers revealed the news on social media, stating: “In honour of Data Privacy Day, we’re excited to announce that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will join us on the main stage at IAPP Global Summit 2026.”

GB News reports during his keynote address, the duke will explore the question of whether contemporary digital technology is fracturing or uniting society, and what role individuals can play in shaping its future trajectory.

Prince Harry will deliver his remarks in his capacity as a self-proclaimed humanitarian, climate worrier and mental health advocate.

His Washington, D.C., appearance follows similar addresses at the United Nations General Assembly and the Clinton Global Initiative on Harry’s never-ending quest to set the world to rights all while revealing his innermost thoughts and feelings in very public interviews.

It also follows his many previous calls seeking privacy.

The long-running satirical cartoon South Park took aim at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in 2023.

It portrayed them as the “prince and princess of Canada,” whiny and privileged shills who constantly self-promote while claiming to want privacy, as Breitbart News reported.

The two are seen carry protest signs into the interview, one reading “Stop looking at us,” and the other reading, “We want our privacy!” as they go on to get grilled about how they continue to seek publicity even as they claim to want privacy.