The speaker of Poland’s Parliament who triggered a walk-out by house members when he was installed last year has been a “serious impediment” to positive relations between Poland and the United States, the American ambassador said.

The government of the United States will have no further “dealings, contacts, or communications” with Marshall of the Sjem — speaker of the Polish parliament — Włodzimierz Czarzasty, American Ambassador to Warsaw Tom Rose said on Thursday, accusing the communist lawmaker of sabotaging Warsaw-Washington relations.

Explaining the move, Ambassador Rose stated Czarzasty had made “outrageous and unprovoked insults directed against President Trump” and that he had become “a serious impediment to our excellent relations with Prime Minister Tusk and his government”.

“We will not permit anyone to harm U.S.–Polish relations”, said the ambassador.

The conservative President of Poland spoke out in support of the move through his spokesman, saying that speaker Czarzasty is “destroying Polish-American relations” and stated that his objection to Trump may stem from the United States having been “the greatest enemy for the communists” during the Cold War. He added: “Times have changed, but the mentality of the post-communist Czarzasty has not”, reports Polish publisher Interia.

Czarzasty is already involved in another scandal over alleged “social and business contacts” in Russia, for which Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party wants to see him investigated. Referring to this narrative, Law and Justice parliamentarian Sebastian Kaleta questioned whether the true reason the ambassador had made a public show of freezing Czarzasty out is because the Americans may have deeper knowledge of Czarzasty’s activities than what is publicly known in Poland.

The Polish centre-left naturally took a different view and a representative of Tusk’s centrist-globalist Civic Coalition party accused the Polish right of trying to overthrow the government with the assistance of “MAGA”, so to make the country into an American colony. Leftist parliamentarian Anna Maria Żukowska accused the Americans of a “diplomatic sulk” because President Trump wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Poland’s Prime Minister, Tusk, meanwhile responded to say the United States should not “lecture” its ally.

As reported at the time of New Left Party member Czarzasty being made speaker in the Sjem in November 2025, he was greeted with a protest by conservative lawmakers who turned their backs and then walked from the chamber while chanting “down with communism”. As stated then: