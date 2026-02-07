France: Six Injured in Broad Daylight Grenade Attack in Grenoble

A beauty salon in the southern French city of Grenoble was rocked on Friday after masked men threw a grenade inside the building, injuring six people, including a young child.

Shortly before 3 pm on Friday, two men entered the salon on Grenoble’s Boulevard Gambetta, with one throwing an explosive device into the shop while the other filmed the attack before fleeing the scene.

Six people were treated with minor injuries at the site of the attack, including a five-year-old child, according to the local newspaper Dauphiné Libéré.

Grenoble’s public prosecutor, Etienne Manteaux, said from the scene: “An individual entered the shop and threw an explosive device. It wasn’t a standard grenade, a military grenade. It was more of a blast device, but it caused significant damage because it shattered the window. No one was seriously injured, and no one was hospitalised.”

Authorities have yet to identify the alleged perpetrators; however, police say they have “some interesting leads”. A motive for the attack has also yet to be identified.

Two shopkeepers who were close to the salon at the time of the blast said, “We heard a loud bang that knocked the wind out of us. Then the sound of breaking glass followed by screams. We went outside and saw people shouting. We didn’t immediately understand what was happening.”

A friend of the salon owner said, “The manager, some of her relatives, and some customers were inside. They saw someone throw something, and then there was a loud bang. Fortunately, there are only minor injuries, but everyone is in shock. They were very scared.”

Responding to the attack, French Member of European Parliament Matthieu Valet said: “Yet another incident in Grenoble, a city run by the Greens… When security is not the mayor’s priority, it becomes the Wild West. Actually no, it feels more like Chicago!”