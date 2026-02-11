Counter-terrorism cops are leading the investigation due to “surrounding circumstances” about the stabbing of two boys at a London school on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy is being held and questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London on Tuesday. Two boys ages 12 and 13 years old are in “serious” condition in hospital after having been stabbed, and others are reported to have been “sprayed with a substance”.

The police have recovered a suspected weapon and hailed the bravery of one victim who had the presence of mind to raise the alarm by pulling the fire alarm.

The incident has not yet been declared a terrorist attack, but counter-terror police say there are enough “circumstances” associated with the stabbings to warrant their having taken over the lead position in the investigation from local officers. A police spokesman said they are “keeping an open mind” about the motivation in this “fast-moving and developing investigation”.

State broadcaster the BBC notes witnesses claim they heard the alleged attacker cry the now familiar war cry “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, but police have neither confirmed nor denied this.

As part of the investigation, the pupils at the 2,000-child institution were kept at the school’s halls hours after normal finishing time on Tuesday so they could talk to officers. London’s Evening Standard reports children were seen in tears and rushing to their parents after they were finally released by police Tuesday night.

Whether the suspect was a pupil from another local school or a suspended pupil of Kingsbury High has been alternately reported by different newspapers without definite proof. The Daily Telegraph stated the widely reported claim the attacker bypassed the locked front gate of the school and climbed in over a wall.

Local council leader Muhammed Butt called the attack “shocking” and offered his prayers for the injured and the school community.

This story is developing, more follows