British comic legend John Cleese has asked whether he will be branded a terrorist for simply questioning the role of Islam and mass migration on the future of the country of his birth.

The Harry Potter and Monty Python star took to social media to pose the query on Monday, saying: “As I am a Islamosceptic, I’m now worried that the Labour government may categorise me as a terrorist… To think I once supported them…”

Cleese has long maintained criticism of Islam is “not racist, it’s culturalist.”

The 86-year-old actor and comedian has described criticism of the religion as “Islamosceptic”, after MP Rupert Lowe – who is carrying out an independent inquiry into sex abuse gangs – asserted the Muslim Council of Britain stated some of his inquiry’s findings were “Islamophobic.”

However, the Fawlty Towers co-creator insists phobias are “for spiders” rather than “criticising a religion.”

Cleese was moved to make his public statement after the British government’s anti-terror Prevent programme last year listed “cultural nationalism” and the belief that Western culture is under threat from mass migration as being indicative of “right-wing terrorist ideology,” as Breitbart News reported.

The Labour government is also working to define “Islamophobia” which the Free Speech Union alleges is being developed by a working group with members that all have ties to Islamist groups.

The Working Group is made up of “representatives from Muslim communities, independent experts, and academics,” according to the government’s own website, viz;

They are Dominic Grieve KC, Barrister – chair of the group. He is joined by Professor Javed Khan OBE, Managing Director of EQUI, Baroness Shaista Gohir OBE, CEO of Muslim Women’s Network UK, Akeela Ahmed MBE, Co-Chair of British Muslim Network and Asha Affi who is listed as an “Independent Consultant.”

While the proposal was submitted in late 2025, no official publication date for the final government-adopted definition has been released.