Cambridge University theologian and British ally of the MAGA movement, Professor James Orr, has been selected by Brexit boss Nigel Farage to oversee policy development for his Reform UK party as it seeks to take down the Westminster establishment.

Dr Orr, who has served as an advisor to Farage since October, will take on the post of Head of Policy for the Reform Party, replacing Zia Yusuf, who took on the brief of Shadow Home Secretary this week.

In a statement to The Spectator, Orr said: “As Senior Adviser to Nigel Farage, I have seen up close just how determined he and Reform are to fix broken Britain. In a few short months, Zia Yusuf has transformed our party’s policy capacity and I am delighted to be succeeding him as Head of Policy.

“Working alongside Danny Kruger in his role as Head of PrepGov, I will help to build the most serious policy operation in British politics – and give our Shadow Cabinet the support they will need to govern. Britain needs new ideas. Britain needs Reform.”

An associate professor of Philosophy of Religion at the University of Cambridge, Dr Orr has riled the feathers of the legacy media in Britain over his committed Christian beliefs, including his opposition to abortion, which is often characterised as a radical position by the UK press.

Orr’s connections to U.S. Vice President JD Vance and former Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk have also become fodder for the left-wing media in Britain, who have attempted to use the connection as supposed evidence of Reform UK being a radical party.

While some have described Orr as Vance’s “British Sherpa”, the professor has described the Vice President as his “mentor” and said that they have built up a “camaraderie” while seeking to forge a path for the new right in the 21st century.

In an address to America Fest earlier this year, Orr echoed Vance, declaring that “nations are not just ideas” but are composed of their people and their way of life.

“It is, in short, a home and a home has rules. You welcome guests, but they respect your house. They don’t demand you speak their language, adopt their customs, rearrange your furniture to make them comfortable.

“And this is what has changed since 2016 and Brexit and the victory of Donald Trump. The old politics of left and right died in 2016. That was the end of the long 20th century. And a new dawn has broken. A new dispensation is here. And now it is about those who are committed to the politics of home over the politics of anywhere.”

Professor Orr has also been a stalwart opponent of mass migration into Britain, arguing that it is imperative for there to be a “dominant” ethnic group for societal flourishing and has warned of the pitfalls of modern liberalism, which demonises the native population while giving special dispensation to ethnic minority groups.

Writing in April of last year, Orr said: “Rapid unvetted migration at scale harms citizens. It depresses working-class wages. It strains public services. It sustains the vast criminal networks that make up the human trafficking industry. It facilitates the flow of drugs that are killing tens of thousands every year.

“It erodes civic trust. It gradually dissolves the shared heritage of a people—its norms, its traditions, its language, its culture—to the point where it can no longer use the first-person plural. And it harms the migrants’ countries of origin by draining them of the very citizens who would make poor countries less poor. ”