Germany Warns of Iranian ‘Sleeper Cell’ Terror Attacks in Europe

The conflict between the United States, Israel and the Islamist regime in Iran could result in terror blowback across Europe, German security officials have warned.

The chairman of the Bundestag’s Parliamentary Control Committee (PKGr), which oversees Germany’s intelligence services, warned on Sunday in comments reported by Die Welt that “retaliatory measures” by pro-Iranian regime terrorists, including “sleeper cells in Europe”, could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said, “The Iranian regime has repeatedly demonstrated in the past that it carries out its terror beyond its own borders.

“The federal and state security authorities… are highly vigilant and will adjust appropriate protective measures as needed.”

Berlin’s Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism, Felix Klein, said that in light of the conflict in Iran, it would be prudent to “assume an increased threat level for Jewish life in Germany.”

Following the outbreak of fighting, several German states said that they would review their security measures to protect Jewish or Israeli institutions, many of which have already been on high alert in the wake of the October 7th terror attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in 2023

In neighbouring France, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez called for regional governments to heighten security measures around Jewish places of worship.

“In light of the current international situation in the Middle East, I reiterate my instructions to remain vigilant and ask you to immediately implement enhanced security measures for Jewish places of worship and religious gatherings,” he said per Le Figaro.

Over the past decade, France and Germany have been primary targets for Islamic terror attacks in Europe. The two countries have also experienced a significant rise in antisemitic incidents following the October 7th attacks on the Jewish states.