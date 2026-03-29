An Indian national has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly ploughing a car into pedestrians in Derby city centre on Saturday evening.

The English cathedral city of Derby was struck with horrific scenes as at least seven people were injured in the Friar Gate downtown area at around 9:30 pm when a black Suzuki Swift was driven into a crowd of people. Fortunately, all seven people did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to the local police, a 36-year-old man from India, who is said to have lived in the area for a “number of years”, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

An eyewitness told the local Derbyshire Telegraph that it was “absolute carnage”, saying: “It was utterly horrific. People were laying on the pavement covered in blood and on the road.”

Another said: “Everyone was talking about it and panicking, we know people who were in other bars and thought it might have been them.

“It’s so sad, everyone is so shook up. People have been crying, I just can’t believe something like this has happened.”

While concerns have been heightened over the potential for terror attacks across Europe in reprisal for the conflict in Iran, police have yet to confirm if there was such a motive behind the incident on Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and we are keeping an open mind as to the motives.”

Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred added: “I know this incident will have sent shockwaves through our communities but I would like to reassure people that we have a dedicated team of detectives working on it.

“Thanks to the fast actions of officers, working on eyewitness information from the public, we were able to quickly arrest the suspect in the city just a few minutes after the incident took place.

Nadine Peatfield, leader of the Derby City Council, said: “I am horrified by the incident in our city centre on Saturday evening, where several pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle.

“My thoughts, and those of the entire city, are with those injured, their families, and everyone who witnessed this distressing event.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their rapid response and professional care under such difficult circumstances. Our frontline responders do an incredible job, and the safety of our residents remains our absolute priority.

“We are working closely with Derbyshire police as they investigate the circumstances of this incident. I urge anyone with information to contact the police immediately to assist with their investigation.”

UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC on Sunday morning that the government was being updated by local police about the investigation.

“My thoughts are with anyone that’s been affected by this, those who’ve been injured or hurt and their family members at this really difficult time,” she said.