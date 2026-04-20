Watch: Canada PM Mark Carney Dismisses U.S. Ties as a ‘Weakness’

When Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney looks across the southern border to his country’s near neighbour he doesn’t like what he sees. So great is his disappointment Carney announced Sunday that Canada’s historic reliance on the U.S. must be diminished by inking trade deals elsewhere.

“The world is more dangerous and divided,” Carney said in a 10-minute video address, adding “the U.S. has fundamentally changed its approach to trade, raising its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression.”

“Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become weaknesses. Weaknesses that we must correct,” Carney demanded, as reported by CBC news.

The former career banker and globalist bureaucrat sees change to the south – and he doesn’t like it, one bit.

“The U.S. has changed and we must respond,” said Carney, proposing the “United States will return to normal” is not a feasible strategy. “We have to take care of ourselves because we can’t rely on one foreign partner.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Carney’s comments came days after he secured a ​majority for his Liberal government last week. The electoral win, he said, will strengthen his position and help him deal more effectively in the trade war with the U.S.

Canada sends almost 70 percent of its exports to the United State and Ottawa is this year due to review the trilateral U.S.-Mexico-Canada ⁠free ​trade treaty.

U.S. officials have suggested they want major ​changes to the pact.