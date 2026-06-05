The U.S. Department of State issued a statement on Thursday night expressing concern over the issue of two-tier policing, something which the British government officially denies exists whatsoever.

Debate on the quality of Britain’s policing — long vaunted as the greatest in the world, but like almost everything touched by the state withered and despoiled from previous hard-won greatness — are raging in the United Kingdom after the shocking death of student Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed as he died by officers who ignored his pleading the help in favour of a spurious racism allegation by the knifeman.

Figures including Brexit leader Nigel Farage have pointed to a clear double standard in policing that is expressed not only in the anti-white racist practices of police forces, but in their written doctrine which asserts equity, not equality, is the goal.

The National Police Chiefs Council’s own anti-racism guidelines, for instance, states equity “does not mean treating everyone ‘the same’ or being ‘colour blind’ (racial equality)”.

In clear reference to this debate, and these official police doctrinal documents gaining traction in the national discussion, President Donald Trump’s Department of State published a statement on Thursday night that shot across the bows of the British government, stating:

Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline. They must be rejected across the West. The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time.

The warning on “two-tiered policing” may be seen as a direct challenge to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in particular, who is perhaps unique in Britain in his dogged insistence that two-tier justice is a fiction and simply doesn’t exist. Yet as previously reported, a growing number of senior Labour figures without actually contradicting the Prime Minister have tacitly acknowledged that the status quo may not be sustainable and that change is needed.

Among them so far have been Starmer’s own Home Secretary, his Policing Minister, and Labour veteran and Tony Blair-era Home Secretary Jack Straw.