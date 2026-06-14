U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said that the deal negotiated by President Donald Trump and Iran will “transform” the Middle East and will ensure that Tehran will “never have a nuclear weapon”.

Coinciding with his 80th birthday, President Trump announced that a deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran is “complete” with the United States lifting its blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz and both sides agreeing to cease military operations in the region. Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, whose country has served as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, said that the agreement will be formally signed by the two parties on Friday in Switzerland.

Commenting on the deal, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News Big Weekend Show on Sunday evening that it is a “big moment for the United States of America”, crediting the “leadership” of President Donald Trump and the “hard work of the entire team”.

While the full terms of the deal have yet to be made public, Vice President Vance said that the deal negotiated by the White House will “never have a nuclear weapon, not just pursue a nuclear weapon, but to procure or buy a nuclear weapon as well, that’s built into this agreement.”

Vance said that there will be “real benefits” for Iran if it sticks to the agreement, but stressed that this will be contingent on the United States being able to “verify” that Tehran delivers on its promises.

“If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years,” Vance said. “It’s going to end the war, it’s going to make the Middle East more investible, it’s going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people.”

“This region of the world has been a basket case for my entire life, and longer than that, and what the President has really set us up to do is to certainly eliminate the nuclear threat of Iran, that’s done, but now possibly to build to a new era of Middle prosperity and success,” Vance added.

The Vice President stressed that the deal will mean the U.S. will no longer need to spend as much time, effort, and resources managing the Middle East, but rather a region from which the American people will gain. “That’s a very, very big win and it all happened because the President stuck with it,” he said.

Vance also expressed thanks to the American people, whose “patience” he credited with affording the administration the time needed to “solve the problem that has plagued this country for well before I was even born” of a terrorist-supporting country that was pursuing a nuclear weapon.

“We are at a place now that we can say with confidence that they are not going to get a nuclear weapon, and if they comply with the broader elements of the deal, this entire region… what the President has done is create the real space to transform that region, cooperation between the Gulf Arab allies and the Israelis, and now, hopefully, a new era with the Iranians.”

“This is just a great thing for the American people. I know that they suffered with high gas prices, the president has certainly been very concerned about that fact, but what we are going to be able to do is drive down the cost of energy, not just now, for the long term and create a real engine of prosperity in the Middle East where Americans benefit from those lower energy prices, lower gas prices, and we don’t have the same risk of chaos that we’ve had for the last generation.”