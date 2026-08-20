Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: ‘October 7 Democrats’ Winning Primaries, January 6 Republicans Losing

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl lamented primary victories by DSA candidates and said that “the January 6 Republicans have lost their primaries and the October 7 Democrats, in many cases, are winning theirs.”

While discussing Angie Nixon’s win in Florida’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Metzl said, “In my view, this is extremely dangerous, not just for the Democratic Party, but for our country. … Our country is the beneficiary of having a strong two-party system, and that means we need two patriotic parties, fighting to make America a better place for everybody. And if the Democratic Party is veering to the far left with these unelectable DSA candidates, even if a majority of the small number of primary voters choose them, I think it’s going to be bad for the party and bad for the country.”

Metzl added, “And we see there are extremists on both sides of the political spectrum. But the January 6 Republicans have lost their primaries and the October 7 Democrats, in many cases, are winning theirs. So, it’s — in my view, it’s very bad news.”

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