Demi Lovato ‘Renewed’ After Baptism in Same River as Jesus

Pop artist and actress Demi Lovato was baptized in the Jordan River in Israel this week, an experience she shared with her 74 million Instagram followers.

“To be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” Lovato wrote.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors,” she said. “When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.”

The 27-year-old “Confident” singer and former Disney star who suffered a nearly fatal drug overdose last year said her experience in the Holy Land was transformative.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God… something I’ve been missing for a few years now,” she said. “Spirituality is so important to me.”

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel ” she said.

Along with her baptism in the Jordan, Ms. Lovato also visited the Western Wall, the Holocaust memorial of Yad Vashem, and the Shalva National Center, which provides care for children with special needs.

At the latter, Lovato said she “fell in love” with a little girl with Down syndrome.

“What an amazing center for children with special needs ,” she said.

