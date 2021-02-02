Cardinal Raymond Burke said President Joe Biden’s plan to codify Roe v. Wade into law is part of Satan’s “program of lies and murder” and must be resisted, according to a Feb. 1 report.

“We live in times when it can seem that the Evil One is succeeding in his program of lies and death,” Cardinal Burke said in a homily at a Jan. 24 Mass in La Crosse, Wisconsin, published in the National Catholic Register.

“In our own nation, the federal government wants to codify as law the totally unjust decision of the Supreme Court, which made legal abortion on demand, and to impose upon schools the teaching of the iniquitous gender theory,” said Burke, a canon lawyer and the former head of the Vatican’s highest court.

“At the same time, it threatens to deny the freedom of religion, the freedom of citizens to follow God’s plan for the world and for man, inscribed in nature itself and written upon every human heart,” he added.

The cardinal insisted Christians must have courage despite the seemingly insurmountable advantage of the forces of evil.

“In the face of such seemingly ineluctable developments, we are tempted to discouragement and even to the abandonment of the battle against the Evil One and his program of lies and murder,” he said.

“But Christ is with us to win the battle, if only we engage it, yes, with our seemingly little and insignificant forces,” he said. “Our weak and poor hearts, united to the royal heart of Christ the King, become strong and rich for the transformation of our homes and, thus, of our neighborhoods, our nations, and our world.”

