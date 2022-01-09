A World War II veteran from Ohio celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday in Dayton and shared his secret to a long life: “Trust in God.”

One-hundred-year-old U.S. Army veteran Robert Turner marked the milestone with a mellow party at the Dayton VA Medical Center, per WHIO.

“I never dreamed I’d be a hundred years old, but after I got on the road, I was hoping I’d make it, which I did,” he said. He added that he could hardly sleep in the lead-up to his centennial.

Turner served “in the medical field” during his time in the Army, the VA medical center stated, though he wished he spent more time in the service, WLWT reported.

He was treated to a special lunch complete with cake to mark the occasion, as visitors serenaded him with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“What is your secret to being 100?” someone asked the veteran.

“Trust in God. The man who created the heaven and earth. That’s it,” he responded. “Love your neighbor. Love everybody. Yes, sir buddy.”

